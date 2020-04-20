Kotoko players accept pay cut amid Covid-19 crisis

Asante Kotoko players and technical staff accept have agreed to take a pay cut with football still in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Star players such as Felix Annan, Justice Blay and Habib Mohammed along with the club's coaches, have agreed to a 40% reduction in their salaries.
READ ALSO: Charles Taylor fires shots at Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players
According to the General Manager of the club, Nana Gyambibi Coker the decision to slash down salaries was agreed during a meeting among the players, the technical staff and the management following successful consideration.
"It is something we initially discussed at management level. We considered our situation and our financial strength in containing our expenses and measures to help sustain the club during the suspension of the league due to COVID-19 and we considered pay-cut as one of the measures,"he told Kumasi FM.
"We called the coach and tasked him to engage the players on our behalf and he has reported back to us they have listened to our plea and have accepted a pay cut."
"It is a 40% pay-cut and will be implemented soon."
The club joins other teams in the World to have agreed pay cut to help their clubs as the coronavirus pandemic has seen football across the land grind to a halt.
Kotoko are currently second in suspended Ghana Premier League table, three points behind leaders Aduana.
READ ALSO: Kotoko NCC never offered to pay for Songne Yacouba's stay - Nana Coker ...