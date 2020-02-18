Ticket prices for Hearts vs Kotoko London clash announced

The ticket prices for the match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the independence day friendly game to be staged in London, United Kingdom has been announced.
Ghana's two biggest clubs will square off in a special Independence Anniversary commemorative match at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020, and will be officiated by an English referee.
This is the first-ever clash between the two clubs to be played outside Ghana.
The game hopes to draw spectators from the Ghanaian and African communities in the UK. The match is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country.
READ ALSO: Leadership of Hearts, Kotoko supporters sign agreement to fly fans for London clash
Kotoko and Hearts are the most successful clubs in the history of the domestic league, having won the title on 23 and 19 occasions respectively.
According to the organisers of the game, Ghana Television will telecast the London clash.