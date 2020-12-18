Kotoko sack coach Maxwell Konadu

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have sacked their head coach Maxwell Konadu.
The Porcupine Warriors have endured a struggling performance since the commencement of the 2020/2021 football season, having played five matches, winning 1, drawing 3 and losing 1 across all competitions.
Kotoko have played 4 league matches, winning 1, drawing 2 and losing 1. They tasted their first defeat of the season in the hands of Accra Great Olympics on Thursday by 1-0 courtesy Michael Yeboah at the Accra Sports stadium. Asante Kotoko have issued a statement on Friday, December 18, 2020 to announce the club has parted ways with Maxwell Konadu as the head coach of the club, with his immediate assistant, Johnson Smith taking over as caretaker.
A statement from the club read: Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect.
In the interim, Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in its technical direction.