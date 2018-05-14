Kotoko terminate contract of Mawuli Osei after 90 days

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have terminated the contract of striker Mawuli Osei just after joining in February.
The striker has been released after failing to impress ever since he joined at the start of the season.
Osei 28, joined Kotoko in February 2018 from Israeli side Maccabi Sha’arayim FC in a two-year deal but has failed to live up to expectation.
Mawuli Osei was at the heart of some criticisms from a section of the club's fans after they threatened to drag the player out of the club if management does not ship him out.
This came on the back of his performance in the club's 3-1 defeat against Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.
Osei has now joined Saddick Adams, Eric Donkor, Yakubu Mohammed, Edwin Tuffour Frimpong, Frank Sarfo Gyamfi and Seth Opare who have all been pushed out of the club.
Kotoko have 17 points after 12 games in the Ghana Premier League this season and lie 8th on the table.
