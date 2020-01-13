Kotoko to sign former Karela striker William Opoku Mensah today

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu has confirmed that his outfit will complete the signing of former Karela United striker William Opoku Mensah today, January 13.
The 23-year-old has reached an agreement with the Porcupine Warriors lads over his possible move to the club.
He is currently without a club after his contract with American second-tier side Swope Park Rangers was terminated due to his poor output.
READ ALSO: GPL Matchday 3 : Hearts of Oak grab first win, Chelsea stun Kotoko at home
Kotoko on Sunday lost their maiden game in the ongoing 2019/20 Ghana Premier League at the hands of Berekum Chelsea by a lone goal.
Speaking to the media after the game, Maxwell Konadu said, the Porcupines lack potency upfront and they will bringing Opoku Mensah to come and beef up the striking department.
"I accept the fact that we have lost the game. I would not blame it on anybody. We came in to do our best but I guess our best was not enough. I have told the players to move on."
"We see that there is the need to beef up our striking department and so are signing William Opoku Mensah on Monday."
"We wanted to go unbeaten and so this result has wakened us up to the reality that we can lose a match if we don't prepare well. It tells us that we can't build the team on only one player."
"There was pressure on us today and there would be pressure when we go to Medeama. That is what makes football interesting. We will cope."
William Opoku Mensah scored 7 goals in 14 appearances for Karela United FC in the truncated 2018 Ghana Premier League season.
READ ALSO: Kotoko fan hit by stray bullet at the Baba Yara Stadium in critical condition