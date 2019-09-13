KP Boateng admits joining Barcelona was a wrong move

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up on his Barcelona exit for the first time and has admitted that it was a bad decision to switch camp.
Boateng, 32, made a shock arrival at Camp Nou in the winter transfer window after completing a loan move from Sassuolo.
He was signed on a six loan deal with an option to buy last season as a backup cto Luis Suárez after Munir El Haddadi was sold to Sevilla.
- READ ALSO: My lifestyle affected my career - KP Boateng
But he struggled to get minutes under his belt for coach Ernesto Valverde charges making a paltry 4 appearances without finding the back of the net.
The La Liga giants did not excise the obligation to buy after Boateng poor show for the club.
“I needed to play football and I have to admit that for my career it was not a good decision to sign for Barcelona," he told The Bild.
"I played very little because in front of me was Luis Suarez.
"That's why I counted the hours to play again," he added.
Kevin-Prince Boateng became the first-ever Ghanaian to win the La Liga title during his short loan stint.
Boateng has found a new lease of life after joining Fiorentina on a two-year during the summer transfer window.
He didn't take time to settle as he opened his account for his new in their opening game 4-3 defeat to SS Napoli.
He has further been tasked by Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella as the club's penalty taker.