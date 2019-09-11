My lifestyle affected my career - KP Boateng

Ghana international attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed regret about the lack of professionalism, coupled with his lifestyle he showed earlier in his career.
According to Boateng, he had so much potential when worked upon he could have been a great but his lifestyle affected his career.
“I’ll go back and say: I didn’t treat football as a job,” he told La Repubblica.
“I was an idiot. I had talent, but I trained the bare minimum, an hour on the field. I was the last to arrive and the first to leave. I’d be out with friends.
“I had money, I lived like a king. I’d never been to the gym. That changes your later career.
“I bought three cars in one day when I was at Tottenham: a Lamborghini, a Hummer and a Cadillac.
“To the youngsters, I tell them: ‘You cannot buy happiness.’ I didn’t play, I had family problems, I was out of the squad.
“I was looking for happiness in material things: a car makes you happy for a week. I bought three to be happy for three weeks.”
KP Boateng joined Fiorentina in a two-year deal in this summer transfer after playing a 6-month loan at Barcelona.
The 32-year-old have had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, Milan and Barcelona.
