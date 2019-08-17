KP Boateng reveals why Sir Alex Ferguson didn't signed him

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he once had the opportunity to play for England giants Manchester United but the move collapsed.

The Ghanaian granting an interview to La Nazione newspaper after choosing a return to Serie A in Florence, following his six-month loan spell at Barcelona said being a multifunctional player hindered the move to Old Trafford because the then manager Sir Alex Ferguson questioned his perfect role.

“Nobody knows that after Milan, I had the opportunity to join Manchester United, but Sir Alex Ferguson asked himself: what position am I meant to play him in?

“I was a jack of all trades in his view and master of none. The transfer was abandoned and I started to focus on being more specific in my approach.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng last month completed a move to Fiorentina from Sassuolo on a two-year-deal

The 32-year-old have had spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan, winning a Scudetto and Supercoppa with the latter.

He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo before spending the second half of last season at Barcelona, where he won the Laliga and played four times without finding the back of the net.