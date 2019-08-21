KP Boateng welcomes Frank Ribery to Fiorentina

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has welcomed Frank Ribery to Fiorentina after the Frenchman completed his move Italian Club.
The Italian Club announced on Wednesday that they have signed the former Bayern Munich player, who having brought the curtains down on a 12-year stay with the Bavarian giants last season after helping them to another domestic triumph.
Ribery becomes Fiorentina’s fifth major summer signing after Kevin-Prince Boateng, Pol Lirola, Milan Badelj, and Erick Pulgar.
Having started his career with his hometown club Boulogne in 2000, he spent spells with Ales, Brest, Metz and Galatasaray before moving to Marseille in 2005, where he made his name, helping the club to back-to-back Coupe de France finals.
He subsequently moved to Bayern two seasons later in 2007 for a then club-record fee of €25 million (£22.9m/$27.7m), where he helped the club dominate German football for the subsequent decade, winning his first title in his maiden season.
Along with his domestic league triumphs, was also a six-time DFB-Pokal Cup winner and, in 2013, was a member of the Bayern team that memorably achieved the treble after they lifted the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.
In 2008, he was named German Footballer of the Year, making him one of only five foreign players to date to be awarded the honour, while he came third in the Ballon d'Or race in 2013.
At the international level, Ribery 81 times for France, helping them reach the 2006 World Cup Final, where they lost to Italy.
