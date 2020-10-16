Kwadwo Asamoah completes move to Medeama

Midfielder Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah has completed a move to Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC on a free transfer, the club has announced.
Asamoah, 24, has signed a two-year contract with the Mauve and Yellows ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.
The talented Asamoah joins the two-time FA Cup holders after ending his loan stint at Techiman Eleven Wonders.
He joined Dreams FC in 2018 from Heart of Lions but spent last season on loan at Eleven Wonders..
The midfielder mustered 12 matches, scored one goal and contributed two assists in for the Techiman-based side during the truncated 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.
Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah said: “It’s a great feeling to be part of this fantastic club and I hope to contribute immensely to the club’s much desire project. I look forward to meeting the coach, his backroom staff and my colleagues to start working for this great club. I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to bring us success and trophies this season. I want to thank everyone who has helped in ensuring I become part of this wonderful group of people. I hope to work hard and repay the confidence and trust of coach Samuel Boadu and everyone at Medeama. I can’t wait to justify the trust on the pitch.”
Medeama coach Samuel Boadu added: “We are delighted that Kwadwo has joined us for the upcoming season. We have been tracking him sometime and I am happy he’s finally here. He will be a fantastic addition to our team and we look forward to working with him. We are a building a formidable team for the upcoming season and Kwadwo will play a significant role in the Medeama project this season. He is versatile player who can be deployed in several positions and that is a massive plus for us. He will join the rest of his colleagues next week and we are confident he will integrate quickly into the squad."
Asamoah can play in multiple positions and will add firepower to Medeama ahead of the new season.