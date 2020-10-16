Kwadwo Asamoah completes move to Medeama

Rwanda approves export of medicinal cannabis Rwanda has approved the production and export of cannabis for medical use as a…

Large fiscal benefits projected from proposed petroleum hub Ghana is expected to rake in US$1.56bn in export tax revenue by 2030 from the…

Late Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah goes home on Nov. 28 Late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Ekow Quansah Hayford will be buried on…

New police unit to replace Nigeria's 'rogue' squad The head of Nigerian police says a new unit has been set up to replace the…