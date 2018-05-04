Kwaku Bonsam advises George Afriyie not to contest 2019 GFA election

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bosam has adviced former Ghana Football Vice President(GFA) George Afriyie to forget about contesting the 2019 FA elections.
The Spiritualist says incumbent President Kwesi Nyantakyi will win if he seeks re-election.
“Sincerely speaking I have not met both George and Nyantakyi before, but spiritually and physically Nyantakyi is stronger than George Afriyie," he told Accra based Kasapa FM.
"If George Afriyie will listen to my advice he should concentrate on his life and forget about the 2019 elections because Kwesi Nyantakyi will be re-elected by attaining ninety percent of the total votes cast."
George Afriyie declared his intention to contest for the 2019 Ghana FA top position after the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi said on several platforms that he will not seek re-election when his term of office ends.
Nyantakyi assumed office as GFA President in 2005.
Kwesi Nyantakyi has said on several platforms that he is not going to seek re-election but CAF President Ahmad Ahmad recently said he will advice him to seek re-election if the stakeholders of football want him to do so.