Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic attributes defeat to missed chances

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic was left to mourn over missed chances as his club lost to Medeama SC on Saturday night.
The Royals suffered their fifth loss of the season on match week 15 of the Ghana Premier League after their 2-0 loss to league leaders Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.
A pair of goals from striker Prince Opoku-Agyemang in either half ensured the visitors bag maximum points at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Mauve and Yellows are enjoying a fabulous run of form having won four and drawn once since their 2-1 defeat at home to Elmina Sharks.
Assessing the match in an interview with journalists, coach for the Royals, Goran Barjaktarevic said: “We didn't play bad actually but we made two mistakes and got punished from that. We created some chances and sad we didn't score. That's the problem”.
The German tactician continued, “We tried to push. We gave all. We pressed high. We couldn't take our chances, Medeama had theirs and they took it”,
“Sometimes, you can't predict what we will happen on the pitch. We started well but lost the tempo and the away side took their chances”.
The defeat has moved Legon Cities to 15th place a place above relegation as Medeama occupy the summit with 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President of the Republic on Sunday, March 15, 2020, has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.
