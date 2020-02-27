Legon Cities' Latif Abubakar 'ready to seize opportunity'

Legon Cities midfielder Latif Abubakar says he is ready to grab the opportunity with both hands should he be given the nod in their upcoming game against Eleven Wonders.
According to him, the onus lies on the coach to give him a chance to play a part in their game against Eleven Wonders on Saturday and he will justify his inclusion once the opportunity is presented.
"That one depends on the coach I am ready always to put on my best but it depends on the coach. If I have the opportunity I will make sure I grab it and make good use of it."
READ ALSO: We will tame Eleven Wonders on Saturday - Legon Cities striker Benjamin Okine
Abubakar scored his maiden goal for the Royals in their thumping 3-0 win over Inter Allies in the MTN FA Cup on Monday. The elated midfielder acknowledged the entire team in helping him get on the score sheet.
First of all, I want to give thanks to the almighty God, I know it wasn't easy and scoring a goal I give thanks to the entire team for their help and encourage that gave me the confidence to score.
Legon Cities welcome Eleven Wonders to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 pm. The Royals are seeking to pick their third win of the season.
They are currently 14th on the League log with 12 points.