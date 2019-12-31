Legon Cities showcases professionalism as Fatau Dauda officially joins club

Ghana international goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has officially joined Legon Cities FC.
The club which was formerly Wa All Stars have injected some professionalism in Ghana football with their operations.
Dauda, who last played in the country for Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold could make his bow against Asante Kotoko on Friday.
It is unclear what his contract entails but the shot-stopper would easily cement his position as the club's number one.
Legon Cities FC drew their first game of the 2019/20 season 2-2 against Liberty Professionals at the Karl Reindorf Park.