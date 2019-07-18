Check out the 11 local coaches who have won AFCON title

On Friday, July 19 no matter the results, an African coach will once again make history by adding his name to the list of local coaches to have won the AFCON.
The curtains of AFCON 2019 will be brought down after a month of soccer fiesta when 1990 champions Algeria, will slug it out with 2002 runners up Senegal, in the final at the Cairo International Stadium at 7:00 pm.
Aliou Cisse and Djamel Belmadi, former players of Senegal and Algeria respectively and now at the helm of affairs will be seeking to add their name to the other 11 local coaches to clinch the prestigious African trophy.
The duo failed to win it as players, fortunately for them, one will be winning it as a manager on Friday.
The Desert Foxes won by a lone goal over the Teranga Lions in the group stage match and will be hoping to be second time lucky in order to end their 29-year AFCON drought whilst Senegal will be seeking to win their first continental trophy.
List of local coaches to have won AFCON titles:
Mourad Fahmy (Egypt - 1959)
Yidnekatchew Tessema (Ethiopia – 1962)
Charles Gyamfi (Ghana – 1963, 1965 and 1982)
Adolphe Bibanzoulo (Congo – 1972)
Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana – 1978)
Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria – 1990)
Yeo Martial (Cote d’Ivoire – 1992)
Clive Barker (South Africa – 1996)
Mahmoud El Gohary (Egypt – 1998)
Hassan Shehata (Egypt – 2006, 2008 and 2010)
Stephen Keshi (Nigeria – 2013)
