Liverpool's transfer stance on Fatawu Issahaku revealed

Contrary to media reports that suggested Liverpool has signed highly-rated Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, that is not the case.
Reports over the weekend suggested the 17-year-old has completed a move to the Premier League giants after passing his medical last Friday.
The report adds that this came after Issahaku's move to Bayer Leverkusen didn't materialize hence Liverpool stole a march in the race to snap up the lad.
But there is a fresh development with regards to the youngster's future.
According to the LiverpoolECHO, the Reds are not pursuing a deal for Issahaku at present.
In any case, employment rules now in place in the United Kingdom mean Liverpool would be unable to sign the player until he is 18years next March.
Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal are now being linked with Issahaku, who shot to prominence when named player of the tournament in helping Ghana with the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier this year.
He scored score two goals and an assist in 6 matches during the tournament.
The teenager has been handed a debut call-up to the senior national team of Ghana by CK Akonnor for next month's international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco.
Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to hand the youngster his debut as he prepares his team for the World Cup qualifiers in September.