Lukaku at €65million is a bargain - Conte jabs Manchester United

Inter Milan manager has taken a subtle dig at Manchester United over the €65million acquisition of striker Romelu Lukaku who starred in his outfit's 4-0 win over Lecce.
Lukaku joined the Italian giants in this summer transfer window after two seasons with the Red Devils and has already started repaying the faith shown in him as he scored on his debut against Lecce on Monday night.
Speaking post-game, Conte declared: "Let's not forget Lukaku cost €65million to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn't even that much.
"Tonight, Lukaku showed why we tried so hard to sign him."
Conte is banking on Lukaku to spearhead an assault on the Scudetto this term, as he seeks to break former club Juventus' stranglehold on the Italian championship.
He insists that Lukaku will thrive in Italy and also claims Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer still hasn’t reached his peak - and wasn't able to show his full potential at his former club.
"Let's not forget he is only 26, he's got a potential we can work on a lot; I believe that despite the fact he arrived late, we tried to work and he made himself available with great effort," Conte stated.
"Today already Romelu showed what kind of a player he is. And why the club insisted on getting this kind of player. But I am very happy, I knew him as a player, but from a human perspective, I didn't know him. It was a pleasing discovery.
"He really integrated into the team with humility, he made himself available to the team-mates, and everybody loves him.
"He's just 26, has margins for improvement, he's got to work.
"He must take advantage even more of the skills he has, because in my opinion he's got skills that he hasn't shown yet, he hasn't shown everything yet, in his football career."
