Majeed Waris scores in Nantes win over PSG

Ghanaian international striker Abdul Majeed Waris was on target for Nantes as they defeated Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the French Ligue I to put the visitor's title on hold for another week.
The diminutive attacker gave FC Nantes a 2-1 lead after Diego Carlos had cancelled an opening goal from Dani Alves for the visitors.
Waris tapped into an empty net after he latched onto a pass from Samuel Moutoussamy, before late strikes from Diego Carlos and Metehan Guclu saw the game ending 3-2.
PSG needed a win to guarantee them the 2018/19 French Ligue I trophy and wasted no time in taking the lead through Dani Alves after just 19 minutes into the game.
Diego Carlos pulled parity for the host 2 minutes later before Majeed Waris’s last goal on the stroke of half time gave FC Nantes a 2-1 lead in the cagey game at the Stade de la Beajuoire.
Thomas Tuchel and his visitors pulled one back with virtually the last kick of the game but had to wait another week to celebrate their 2018/19 domestic league trophy.