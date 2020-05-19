Manchester City's Champions League ban appeal date set

Manchester City's appeal against their Champions League ban will be heard at Court of Arbitration for Sport from June 8.
Premier League champions City were, in February, hit by Uefa with a two-year ban from Europe's top-tier competition, along with a €30million fine, due to financial fair play breaches.
City in response issued a strongly-worded response - insisting they believed the process was prejudiced and, Standard Sport understands, remain confident the punishment will not stand upon appeal.
European football’s governing body said that the defending Premier League champions had committed "serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016."
If upheld, the ban will rule City out of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons of the Champions League, regardless of their Premier League finishes. Both the ban and fine could be reduced, or removed entirely, by CAS.
Uefa’s Adjudicatory Chamber also said City had ‘failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case’.
With the Premier League season not expected to resume before the proposed June 10 end date of the appeal, City will know their fate before action returns.
Should City's appeal fail, the team who finishes fifth in the Premier League this season would qualify for the Champions League in their place, with the knock-on effect seeing Europa League places passed down the table in similar fashion.