Manny Pacquiao graduates from college with diploma

By Vincent Ashitey

Eight-division world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has added yet another accolade to his impressive resume, picking up a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Local Government Administration from the University of Makati in the Philippines

The 40-year-old, who is also a senator in his home nation, announced the news on Twitter:

Pacquiao revealed in February he had enrolled at the University of Makati, saying he needed the degree to get a better insight into his nation. 

Pac-Man has been active in politics since 2007, when he first ran for office in a losing bid. He was elected congressman in 2010, ran unopposed in 2013 and became a senator in 2016.

Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati

Pacquiao, who turns 41 on December 17, was all smiles as he sat in his chair wearing his robe during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

The veteran southpaw owns a 62-7-2 boxing record and is the current WBA Super Welterweight titleholder. He's on a three-fight win streak and last fought in July, beating Keith Thurman by split-decision.

With his college education now complete, the road is clear for a return to the ring for Pacquiao. A close adviser told ESPN's Dan Rafael Pac-Man is eyeing date in late March or April 2020, and Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia are shortlisted as possible opponents.    

 

 
 
Source: bleacherreport.com
 