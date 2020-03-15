Medeama trio sign contract extensions

Ghana Premier League leaders, Medeama SC have extended the contract of three of their players.
The trio include captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Rashid Nortey and Richard Boadu. Zutah has signed a one and half year deal which will keep in Tarkwa until August 2021, with an option to extend.
Zutah who has been a key cog of the Mauve and Yellows proclaimed that he is excited to keep wearing the jersey of the club.
“It’s a great delight to continuously serve this badge and I look forward to making my time count,” he told medeamasc.com
“I have been with this great club for many years and have the institutional memory of how things work here.
“We have a great crop of talented players who are determined to make a name for themselves and the club.
READ ALSO: I want to win the goal king award - Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang
Midfielder Rashid Nortey who extended his contract for a further 3 years with the two-time MTN FA Cup winners said he is happy the club decided to tie him down.
The Accra-born midfielder has been rewarded for his immense quality with fresh terms.
“I’m very happy to sign this fresh deal and I’m thrilled to remain here.”
“This is more than a football club. It’s a big family and we hope to make our fans happy this season and the seasons ahead.
“It’s been a remarkable breakthrough for me and hope to reward the club with the confidence reposed in me.”
Defensive midfielder Richard Boadu who penned a new four year deal with an option to extend for a further year said the decision to continue working with Medeama SC was based on its vision and philosophy.