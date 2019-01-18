Ministry of Youth and Sports sends good will message to Asante Kotoko

By Vincent Ashitey
Ministry of Youth and Sports sends good will message to Asante Kotoko
Ministry of Youth and Sports sends good will message to Asante Kotoko

Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on behalf of government has sent a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko as they host Cameroonian side Coton Sports in the 2nd leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko holds a 3-2 advantage heading into Sunday's (January 20) game at the Baba Yara Stadium, and a win will see them progress to the group stage.

As Ghana's sole representatives in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederations, MOYS is urging the team to remain focused and avoid complacency in order to make the nation proud.

Read also:CAF CC: Get to the money zone and make history- Bekoe tells Kotoko players

Latest sports news in Ghana

 