Ministry of Youth and Sports sends good will message to Asante Kotoko

Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) on behalf of government has sent a message of goodwill to Asante Kotoko as they host Cameroonian side Coton Sports in the 2nd leg encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Asante Kotoko holds a 3-2 advantage heading into Sunday's (January 20) game at the Baba Yara Stadium, and a win will see them progress to the group stage.
As Ghana's sole representatives in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederations, MOYS is urging the team to remain focused and avoid complacency in order to make the nation proud.
Read also:CAF CC: Get to the money zone and make history- Bekoe tells Kotoko players