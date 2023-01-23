MTN FA Cup: Holders Hearts of Oak knocked out, Kotoko, Legon Cities progress

Holders Accra Hearts of Oak have been knocked out of the MTN FA Cup after a 1-0 loss to Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
Dreams FC took the lead as early as the 10th minute of the encounter as Agyenim Boateng Mensah took advantage of a Richmond Ayi howler to slot home.
The Phobians damped out the Still Believe lads in the semifinal of last season’s competition following a 3-2 win at the Accra Sports stadium. But their output on Sunday was not up to the task as Dreams FC held on to their early lead to cruise through to the next stage of the Cup competition.
Hearts of Oak were awarded a penalty late in injury time but failed to make good use of it as Benjamin Yorke and Samuel Inkoom missed from the spot.
The Phobians had to take the penalty kick twice after replays showed that the Dreams FC goalkeeper had come off his lines to save Benjamin Yorke’s initial kick.
Former Ghana International Samuel Inkoom took over the mantle but also had his kick saved by Dreams FC goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.
The Dawu based side kept their composure and discipline to win 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup.
Meanwhile 9-time Champions Asante Kotoko left it late to beat third tier side Benab FC 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Saturday. Kotoko snatched the lead from their first incursion after Enoch Morrison had his free kick headed into the back of the net by Justice Blay inside 17 minutes.
Benab FC got the equalizer in the 69th minute through Mohammed Umar who finished off a delicious pass from the left side.
Maxwell Agyemang finally scored in the closing stages to win the game for the Porcupine Warriors.
Bibiani Gold Stars suffered a humiliating defeat in front of their fans as they crashed to a 4-1 defeat to King Faisal at DUN’s Park.
Samuel Adom Antwi grabbed a hat-trick in an uncharacteristic fashion to send the Green and Whites into the next round of the competition. Adom Antwi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Emmanuel Appau levelled matters for the home side.
The intelligent forward netted again minutes after the break to restore King Faisal’s one goal lead. With about 20 minutes to end proceedings, Samuel Adom Antwi got his hattrick to make it 3-1 in favour of King Faisal before Baba Yahaya put the nail in the coffin for the Insah Allah lads to cruise to a 4-1 victory.
In Accra – Legon Cities beat Great Olympics 4-3 on penalties to progress to the next round after the match failed to produce goals in regulation time.
Below are results of the matches in the Round of 32: