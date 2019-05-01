Mukarama Abdulai makes Black Queens squad for WAFU tournament

Northen Ladies star, Mukarama Abdulai has made the final Black Queens squad to represent the country in the WAFU Zone B tournament to be staged by Cote d'Ivoire.
The Northen Ladies star whose exploits at the just ended FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup gained world attention by emerging winner of the Adidas Golden Boot with 7 goals in 4 matches which also made her Ghana's all-time top scorer at the U-17 level will be hoping to repeat that feat at the WAFU Zone B tournament.
The 2019 WAFU Zone B tournament will run from 8-18 May and the Felix Houphouet-Boiney and Robert Champroux stadia will be the match venues.
2018 defending champions, the Black Queens who beat host Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in the final, have been pooled in Group B alongside Nigeria, Mali and Guinea.
Read also:
PHOTOS: Mukarama Abdulai finally receives her Adidas Golden Boot and Bronze ball awards
30 players earn Black Queens call-up ahead of WAFU tournament
Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies), Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies)
Defenders: Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladys Amfobea (LadyStrikers FC), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (Ladystrikers FC), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions FC), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions ladies), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies)
Midfielders: Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkoaa Ladies), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies) and Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals).
Forwards: Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoaa), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies)