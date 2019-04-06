NC' Special Competition: Eleven wonders to play Kotoko on Nkoranza 'Potato pitch'

Some concerns have been raised about the state of the Nkoranza Park which will host the week 3 encounter between Eleven Wonders and Asante Kotoko in the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Techiman pitch is under renovation and Eleven Wonders have moved their home venue to Nkoranza for the Special Competition.
The Nkoranza park which is one of the approved match venues has brought lots of concerns as to the safety of the players going into the game.
The GFA approved the venue after officials have inspected it, its unclear what went into considering the venue.
Eleven Wonder are yet to play a home game after playing their first two games away.
Kotoko lost 1-0 to Medeama in their last game after winning their opening game by the same scoreline against Aduana Stars.
Kotoko lie 2nd on the table with 3 points in Zone B while Techiman Eleven Wonders are 5th with no point.
The game will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 3: pm.
