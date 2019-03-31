NC' Special Competition: Hearts of Oak edge Dreams FC in opener

Hearts of Oak opened their week 1 fixture in the Normalization Committee's Special competition with a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC.
The crucial encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium lived up to the billing as fans were thrilled to an end to end action.
The Still Believe boys were top on their game in the opening and failed to punish the Phobians with the numerous chance that came their way in the first department.
The Rainbow boys took the lead after the recess courtesy Kojo Obeng Jnr in the 48th-minute mark after slotting the ball home just inside the area.
Hearts held on to the lead to record their first victory in the competition.
