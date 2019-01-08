Normalization Committee' stop-gap competition format for clubs reveal

Normalization Committee (NC) in a consultative meeting with the clubs on Tuesday, January 8 revealed the format for its stop-gap competition.
The competition will see clubs be in action to keep themselves busy as the Normalization Committee focuses on its work to bring football into normalcy.
A total of 64 clubs will be engaging in the competition with 16 premier league and 48 division league clubs.
The competition's first phase will see participating clubs lock horns in a playoff round on home and away basis.
Seeding of clubs will be on the basis of the division in which they play and other criteria such as closeness.
Winners of matches in the playoff stage shall enter Tier 1 whilst losers will enter Tier 2.
Teams in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs shall be grouped. Each Tier shall have eight groups of four teams.
