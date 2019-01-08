Normalization Committee to pay participating clubs GHC 20K in stop-gap competition

The GFA Normalization Committee has disclosed a minimum cash package of Ghc 20,000 to each club that participates in its special competition.
This was announced to club representatives at a consultative meeting held on Tuesday at the GFA secretariat.
The competition is to fill the void created by the halt on all officially organized football competitions since June 2018.
The GFA also intends to use this competition to determine Ghana’s representatives for both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.
Clubs that play in the competition will receive a minimum amount of Ghc 20,000.
This amount will cover the minimum number of eight matches per club.
The competition will first start off with a playoff round (on a home and away basis) before moving into a group phase and then a knockout phase until the final is played.
