Nuru Sulley insists he can break into Hearts of Oak team

By Vincent Ashitey

Nuru Sulley has insisted that he break into the Hearts of Oak set up after finally sealing a sensational switch to the Ghana Premier League giants.

Sulley on Tuesday signed for the Phobians on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob. 

Speaking after his move, the defender say he is capable of making it into Edward Nii Odoom's first XI when the league resumes.

"I know I can break into the defence of the team. Even when I was an unknown personality, I managed to break into the squad despite the quality defenders at the disposal of the team then, the same applies to my days at the Black Stars B team," he Fox FM

"Even my stint at Alanyaspor in Turkey, we had quality defenders like Kenneth Omeruo, Abdulai Ba formally of FC Porto and some top defenders yet I became a regular in the set up."

Nuru Sulley has rejoined the club he left six years ago  Sulley has previously featured for several clubs including Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.

He left Hearts of Oak in 2014 after a three-year stay at the club. Hearts of Oak in the coming days will unveil him.

Sulley's addition is expected to aid the club build a solid defence as they aim to clinch their first title since 2009 when the Ghana Premier League resume.