Nuru Sulley insists he can break into Hearts of Oak team

Nuru Sulley has insisted that he break into the Hearts of Oak set up after finally sealing a sensational switch to the Ghana Premier League giants.
Sulley on Tuesday signed for the Phobians on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob.
Speaking after his move, the defender say he is capable of making it into Edward Nii Odoom's first XI when the league resumes.
"I know I can break into the defence of the team. Even when I was an unknown personality, I managed to break into the squad despite the quality defenders at the disposal of the team then, the same applies to my days at the Black Stars B team," he Fox FM
"Even my stint at Alanyaspor in Turkey, we had quality defenders like Kenneth Omeruo, Abdulai Ba formally of FC Porto and some top defenders yet I became a regular in the set up."
Nuru Sulley has rejoined the club he left six years ago Sulley has previously featured for several clubs including Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.
He left Hearts of Oak in 2014 after a three-year stay at the club. Hearts of Oak in the coming days will unveil him.
Sulley's addition is expected to aid the club build a solid defence as they aim to clinch their first title since 2009 when the Ghana Premier League resume.