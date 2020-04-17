Hearts of Oak caution former players over 'uncomplimentary remarks' against Nyaho-Tamakloe

Hearts of Oak have a sent a word of caution to two of their former players over 'uncomplimentary remarks' made against board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.
According to the club, two ex-players of theirs, Charles Taylor and Dan Quaye have made remarks against the former diplomat and GFA president with their choice of words unpleasant.
Taylor in a recent interview blasted Nyaho Tamakloe after the latter said former Hearts of Oak players who have returned from abroad to relaunch their careers are not welcome back at the club.
The club in a statement have appealed to all who have the club at heart to report their grievances through the appropriate channel.
The statement added that, should Hearts of Oak decide to take back any of the former players it would be based on through assessment and under terms that are mutually beneficial.
