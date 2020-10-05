OFFICIAL: Black Stars new jerseys for 2020/21 (photos)

The Ghana Football Association have confirmed the newly designed kits by PUMA the Black Stars and other national football teams will be wearing.
The kit, designed by sportswear manufacturers Puma introduces a bold and outstanding design in black with an eye-catching yellow and green graphic on the front for the away shirt.
The home football shirt is white with a similar design in a shade of black.
As details remain scanty as at now it remains to be seen if the Black Stars would wear the jerseys in the upcoming frienglies against Mali and Qatar.
Ghana take on Mali and Qatar on October 9 and 12 respectively in Antalya, Turkey.