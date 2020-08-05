Official: CAS postpones Palmer vs GFA ruling again

Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has adjourned the ruling on the case between Wilfred Osei Kwaku affectionately called Palmer and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
This is the second time the Sports court tribunal has adjourned the ruling involving the two parties.
The Sports court tribunal last month adjourned the ruling which was supposed to be out on Friday, July 17 to August 4.
The whole nation awaited the verdict from CAS, as well as hearing any information from the two parties involved.
However, the day went by without CAS announcing the verdict.
A statement signed by the Counsel of CAS, Carolin Fischer, read: On behalf of the Deputy President of the CAS Appeals Division, please be advised that the time limit to communicate the Arbitral Award to the Parties, pursuant to the Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, has been extended until 1 August 2020."
Tema Youth bankroller Palmer is in court after he was disqualified from the Ghana Football Association presidential race, which saw Kurt Okraku emerging as the winner.
The outcome could either legitimise the tenure of the incumbent GFA president, Kurt Okraku, or require a fresh election involving the plaintiff, as Palmer.