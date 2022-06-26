Osman Bukari begins Red Star Belgrade adventure

Ghana international Osman Bukari has commenced pre-season training with his new club Red Star Belgrade ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.
The 23-year-old was put through his pace together with his teammates by coach Dejan Stankovic and his technical team.
Bukari completed his move to Red Star Belgrade on a long-term deal from Belgian side, KAA Gent in a deal worth €2 million.
He spent last season on loan with French Ligue 1 side, FC Nantes.
READ ALSO: Black Stars winger Osman Bukari completes Red Star Belgrade move
Osman netted two goals and provided four assists in 26 matches in all competitions.
He played an instrumental role in FC Nantes' French Cup triumph after defeating OGC Nice in the final.
Osman was a member of the Black Stars squad that eliminated Nigeria from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-off round to book a ticket to the biggest stage in world football slated for November to December this year in Qatar.
He scored his debut goal for Ghana earlier this month against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
He has been capped five times for the senior national team of Ghana with a goal to his credit.