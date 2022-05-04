Otto Addo granted permission to continue Black Stars coach

Otto Addo has revealed that Borussia Dortmund has given him permission to lead the Black Stars in international games, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
According to him, the approval granted by the German side is 'under certain conditions.'
An announcement is yet to be made by the Ghana Football Association on Otto Addo’s future but he is expected to continue as the head coach after qualifying the team to Qatar.
“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” he stated on the Hamburger Abdenblatt podcast.
Otto Addo masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will come on in Qatar in November after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday night.
Otto Addo was appointed by the Ghana Football Association for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against Nigeria after Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was fired.
Meanwhile, Ghana have been pooled in Group E alongside Madagascar, Angola and Central African Republic for AFCON 2023 qualifiers.
The Black Stars will open their AFCON 2023 Group E qualifiers against Madagascar at home.