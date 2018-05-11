Panathinaikos pay €53k to Michael Essien to avoid relegation

Greece Super League side, Panathinaikos, has paid 53,000 euros to former Ghanaian International footballer, Michael Essien, as debts they owe him.
Panathinaikos were deducted three points by FIFA on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, for failure to meet the deadline for the payment.
The club, however, had three working days to redeem themselves and restore the points which will help them avoid relegation.
But on Thursday May 10, 2018, Panathinaikos successfully made a face-saving move by paying Michael Essien an average amount of 53,000 euros, according to Greek media.
In May 2017, Panathinaikos were ordered to pay Essien a sum of €418,975 as compensation to bring an end to the litigation between the two sides after the latter took them on for wrongful termination of his contract in September 2016. The club has since been paying the fee in installments.
In June 2, 2015, Michael Essien signed a two-year-contract with the club but had his contract terminated by the club in 2017.