Patrick Allotey retains WBO title

Ghana's Patrick Allotey defended his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super welterweight title after beating Uganda's Badru Lusambya on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
The Ghanaian won via unanimous decision with a scorecard of 120-108, 120-109 and 120-109 in his favour.
The result was a true reflection of what transpired on the night, as the Chorkor-born boxer controlled the fight from round one to the 12th round.
The card attracted important dignitaries such as ex-President John Mahama, former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuje, former Mayor of Accra Alfred Oko Vanderpuye and boxing legend Azumah Nelson.
Also on the card were; Richard Harrison and Emmanuel Martey.
Harrison, in a Heavyweight battle, stopped Burkina Faso's Boniface Kabore in round two to win the vacant interim WBO Africa Heavyweight title.
Read also:EPL: Ghanaian winger Jefferey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in win over Fulham
The Ghanaian suffered an accidental headbutt forcing the bout to come to an end in round six. The scorecard read (49-46, 49-46 and 49-46).
Read also:EPL: Mane and Salah on target as Liverpool thump West Ham 4-0
Source: Ghananewsagency.org