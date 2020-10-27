Patrick Yeboah joins Medeama after Kotoko exit

Defender Patrick Yeboah has joined Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC on a free transfer, the club has announced.
Yeboah penned a three-year contract with the two-time FA Cup holders. The left-back has joined the Mauve and Yellows after ending his stay at Asante Kotoko.
He previously played for Karela United before moving to Kumasi.
Patrick Yeboah said: I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I want to thank everyone at Kotoko for the opportunity. I have now opened a new chapter in my career with Medeama and will work to honour the badge.
“When Medeama come knocking on your door, it’s an incredible opportunity. I am thrilled about the vision and plans of the club and want to be part of this project.
“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to achieve greater heights for this wonderful club. We are waiting patiently for the season to get started.
Samuel Boadu added Patrick is a fantastic player and I am happy that we have secured his signature.
“This is a very patient club and we will make the ground fertile for him to excel. He has strong presence and a fantastic reader of the game. He will fit well into our plans for this season.
“I would like to welcome Patrick to Medeama Sporting Cluband we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.
Medeama will begin the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League campaign with a home date against Great Olympics on November 15.