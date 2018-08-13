Peter Schmeichel criticizes Daniel Amartey's performance

By Haruna Mubarak
Daniel Amartey was poor against Manchester United
Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel has heavily criticised the performance of Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey after Leicester 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Daniel Amartey put up a shambolic performance for his side Leicester which resulted in the Foxes defeat.

The Ghanaian international gave away a penalty where Manchester United captain of the day, Paul Pogba calmly slotted the ball into the net to give the Red Devils the early lead.

The 23-year-old was the first player to receive a booking in the opening game of the EPL.

  

“Amartey had a terrible game.

“I was surprised he took him off in the second half.

“He should have taken off in the first half,” Peter Schmeichel told SuperSports.

Jamie Vardy's goal was not enough as Luke Shaw scored to give the Red Devils a 2-1 victory.

