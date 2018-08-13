Peter Schmeichel criticizes Daniel Amartey's performance

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel has heavily criticised the performance of Ghanaian international Daniel Amartey after Leicester 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Daniel Amartey put up a shambolic performance for his side Leicester which resulted in the Foxes defeat.
The Ghanaian international gave away a penalty where Manchester United captain of the day, Paul Pogba calmly slotted the ball into the net to give the Red Devils the early lead.
The 23-year-old was the first player to receive a booking in the opening game of the EPL.
Read also:EPL: Man United beat Leicester in opener
“Amartey had a terrible game.
“I was surprised he took him off in the second half.
“He should have taken off in the first half,” Peter Schmeichel told SuperSports.
Read also:Video: Wayne Rooney just grabbed the assist of the week?
Jamie Vardy's goal was not enough as Luke Shaw scored to give the Red Devils a 2-1 victory.