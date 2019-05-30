V/R: Asamoah Gyan enstooled as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah has been enstooled as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi traditional area in the Hohoe municipality of the Volta Region.
The title translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’. The title was bestowed on him based for his humanitarian services in the Hohoe Town which includes putting up a water project and other amenities for St. Francis College of Education.
The Kayserispor striker is on a three-day visit to St. Francis College of Education where his late mother Madam Cecilia Love Amoako had her education.
