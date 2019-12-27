Premier League Clubs receive official match balls for 2019/20 season

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has presented the official matchday footballs to the eighteen premier league clubs participating in the 2019/2020 season at the GFA secretariat, Accra.
This gesture is to help clubs equip clubs and also help them prepare for the upcoming football season which will commence this weekend.
General Manager of Elmina Sharks Mr. George Wiredu and Mr. Elvis Opoku of Aduana SC were all at the GFA secretariat on Friday morning to receive the balls on behalf of their respective clubs with other club officials expected to pick up their balls.
Meanwhile, women’s premier league clubs also received a similar gesture from the Association with all female clubs receiving matchday balls from the GFA.
The 18-club Ghana Premier League will kick off simultaneously at 3pm on Sunday December 29 with the Women’s league and Division One Leagues set to kick off next year.
Relatedly, at the launch of the 2019/20 football season last week, the GFA President Kurt Okraku announced that the top six best-placed clubs at the end of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will receive cash prizes, as well as their head coaches, will go on a refresher course in Europe
He added that, the top three best-placed clubs in the Division One League and the Women’s league will all receive cash prizes from the Association as well as their coaches will also be sponsored to go on attachments with clubs across Europe.
“Coaches of the top six teams of the Ghana Premier League will go on attachments at European clubs on the ticket of the Ghana Football Association”.
“Additionally, coaches of the top three teams of the Women’s Premier League will also enjoy same package as well as coaches of the top two teams of each zone of the Division One League coaches”, Mr Kurt E.S Okraku stated.
“The Ten (10) "Best Centre referees and Ten (10) assistant referees will also go on attachment in Europe at the end of the season”, he added.