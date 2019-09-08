President Cup: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak name strong starting XI

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have both named a strong starting XI for their President Cup game at the Baba Yara Stadium today.
Kotoko have featured the likes of Abege, Gyamfi and Felix Annan, whilst Hearts have Esso, Bonney among others.
Asante Kotoko SC lineup:
Felix Annan (GK)
Ampem Dacosta
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Wahab Adams
Patrick Yeboah
Justice Blay
Jordan Opoku
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Augustine Okrah
Richard Arthur
George Abege
Hearts of Oak lineup:
Benjamin Mensah (GK)
Christopher Bonney
Robert Addo Sowah
Mohammed Alhassan
Raddy Ovouka
Benjamin Afutu
Aminu Alhassan
Abdul Fatau Mohammed
Michelle Sarpong
Joseph Esso
Koffi Kordzi
The two teams are entitled an appearance fee of GH¢ 100,000 each with the winner of the said match walking away with a further GH¢30,000 while the loser takes home GH¢ 20,000.
READ ALSO: President Cup: Yacouba ready to face Hearts of Oak - Zachariassen