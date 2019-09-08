PrimeNewsGhana

President Cup: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak name strong starting XI

By Mutala Yakubu
Photo: Dada Oliseh

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have both named a strong starting XI for their President Cup game at the Baba Yara Stadium today.


Kotoko have featured the likes of Abege, Gyamfi and Felix Annan, whilst Hearts have Esso, Bonney among others.

Asante Kotoko SC lineup:

Felix Annan (GK)

Ampem Dacosta

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Wahab Adams

Patrick Yeboah

Justice Blay

Jordan Opoku

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Augustine Okrah

Richard Arthur

George Abege

Hearts of Oak lineup:

Benjamin Mensah (GK)

Christopher Bonney

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Raddy Ovouka

Benjamin Afutu

Aminu Alhassan

Abdul Fatau Mohammed

Michelle Sarpong

Joseph Esso

Koffi Kordzi

The two teams are entitled an appearance fee of GH¢ 100,000 each with the winner of the said match walking away with a further GH¢30,000 while the loser takes home GH¢ 20,000.

