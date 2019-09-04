President Cup: Yacouba ready to face Hearts of Oak - Zachariassen

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Kjetil Zachariassen has stated that striker Songne Yacouba is ready to play a part against Hearts of Oak after being passed fit.
The Porcupines will be locking horns with the Rainbow Club on Sunday, September 8 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2019 edition of the President Cup.
According to the Norwegian trainer, the player was in line to play a part against Ashantigold in the B K Edusei Cup last Sunday but was later ruled out due to illness.
Speaking to light FM Sports on Tuesday, the former Ashantigold trainer stated the Burkinabe attacker is likely to play a part in the game on Sunday. He also confirmed the player is feeling much better now.
“Songne Yacouba has been training good for a couple of weeks. He was supposed to play the match against Ashgold but he reported to us he wasn’t feeling well.
“He is feeling better today and will be training with the team. Surely he will available for selection on Sunday against Hearts of Oak”
Songne Yacouba has not feature for the club since the Normalization Committee Special Competition Tier One final against Karela United.
The two teams are entitled an appearance fee of GH¢ 100,000 each with the winner of the said match walking away with a further GH¢30,000 while the loser takes home GH¢ 20,000.
The last President Cup match was played in 2017 and between these two sworn rivals. It was Kotoko who emerged victors via a 4-1 penalty shootout win in Kumasi.
That edition had to be played twice after the Sunday, July 2 fixture got rained off with the core levelled at 1-1 after 67 minutes.
The replay held the following day ended barren in regulation time before the Porcupine Warriors won on penalties.