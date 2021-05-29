Preview: Aduana Stars vow to tame Kotoko at fortress Nana Agyemang Badu I Park

Two-time champions Aduana FC will lock horns with Asante Kotoko on match day 27 of the Ghana Premier League at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Saturday.
The Ogya lads are the only side with an unbeaten home record in the on-going League – having won 9 and drawn three in the process. They began the season with two drawn games against Bechem United and Eleven Wonders but have since won a whopping nine and drawn one – (2-2) against Ebusua Dwarfs.
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Aduana Stars head coach Joseph Asare Bediako said it is not under his watch would Kotoko break their winless drought at Dormaa.
“Kotoko have never won a match at Dormaa since we joined the premiership.
“I am bent on maintaining that tradition on Saturday.
“It is not under my leadership as a coach that the team will lose to Kotoko. Beating them on Saturday is a must.”
On team news, experienced forward, Yahaya Mohammed remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.
Asante Kotoko relinquished the top spot on Saturday after giving away an early lead to draw 1-1 with WAFA at the Len Clay stadium. Ismail Ganiyu scored a second minute penalty before Justus Torsutsey equalised in the 44th minute for the Academy boys.
Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko have a long standing rivalry –dating back to 2010 when the former first qualified for the Premier League.
Asante Kotoko have scored just once in eleven visits to Dormaa – leaving them in desperate need to overturn the record.
Emmanuel Gyamfi became the first player to score at Dormaa – as his 38th minute header from Abdul Fatawu Shafiu’s cross gave them a respite in 2019.
It’s unknown if goalkeeper Razak Abalora will be restored to his starting place after he was left out of the team by Coach Mariano Baretto last week. Habib Mohammed was preferred in central defence ahead of Mubarik Yussif while Felix Annan started his first game in 7 months against WAFA.
Asante Kotoko are in search of a win to reclaim the top spot. But Aduana FC looks hungry to preserve their unbeaten home run.
The reverse fixture in the first round of the season ended 1-0 in favour of Aduana FC with Samuel Bio netting the winning goal at the Accra Sports stadium.
The game which is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.