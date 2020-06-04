AshantiGold defender Donkor laments financial impact of GPL suspension

AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor reveals that the suspension of the domestic league due to the coronavirus pandemic is taking him through a heavy financial distress.
The coronavirus outbreak led to President Akufo Addo placing a ban on all public gatherings in March which in turn led to the suspension of the 2019/20 football season.
READ ALSO: Bashir Hayford best man for GFA's Technical Director job - Eric Bekoe
The Ghana Premier League has been on break since March 15 after only 15 matches of the first round played.
Ghana has been one of the African countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic although players are yet to be infected.
Ghana's coronavirus cases as at Wednesday, June 4 is 8,548 with 3,132 recoveries and 38 deaths.
According to the former Asante Kotoko left-back, he has missed being on the field and also the lack of football activities due to the virus has affected him financially.
"As a footballer, I will say the break has affected my personal life because football is all about training and games, lacking those things is really affecting me. Individual training is not helping me," Donkor told OTEC FM.
"It has also affected me financially, although I’m being paid, I would have gotten some income if the season is ongoing."
Akufo-Addo on its 10th Covid-19 update last Sunday extended the ban on sporting activities until July 31.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak hails Togbe Afede's appointment
Meanwhile. the Ghana Football Association has announced that they will on June 30 make a decision of the future of the 2019/20 season.