Report match fixers for GHC50,000 - GFA to Ghanaians

Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association in a statement says it will reward anyone who will hand in core evidence of any bribery or match-fixing act with an amount of GHC50,000 cedis.
The Exco revealed in the statement that they have been briefed on numerous plans and actions being undertaken by the Association to combat match manipulations and betting within the sport.
Since last season, the Ghana Premier League in particular has suffered from match-fixing scandals.
In addition, there are growing concerns that people including club owners and their officials are involved in using matches for bets for monetary gains.
Read full statement
Executive Council updated on GFA comprehensive plan to combat Match manipulation & betting
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has been briefed on numerous plans and actions being undertaken by the Association to combat match manipulations and betting within the sport.
The GFA has over time embarked on integrity coaching for all Professional Football golf equipment and the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) – ensuing within the appointment of Integrity Officers by the golf equipment and the RFAs. Thus, there might be no excuse if any of them is discovered violating the FIFA Code of Ethics, the GFA Disciplinary Code and the competitions Regulations on the subject material.
Again, Referees and Match Commissioners who’re presently officiating within the Leagues have been skilled on match manipulations and betting every time they undertook their annual coaching earlier than the beginning of the soccer season.
It will likely be recalled that every one Premier League golf equipment, Division One League golf equipment, Women’s Premier League golf equipment and all of the Regional Football Associations had been skilled on the ills of the sport, its results on the sport and the sanctions prescribed within the FIFA Code of Ethics in addition to the GFA Code of Ethics amongst different rules.
The Executive Council was additionally updated on the varied works and investigations embarked upon by the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors on the subject material.
In addition to the plans, the Executive Council unanimously agreed to reward any particular person who volunteers to give match manipulation info to the Association a bundle of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) main to the combating of match manipulations and betting.
The reward bundle is as well as to different plans, mechanisms and investigations presently ongoing to shield the sanctity and integrity of the sport.
The Executive Council at their assembly famous that match manipulations and betting by individuals in soccer requires a multifaceted method to cope with – therefore the cautious, pragmatic, exhaustive and painstaking method.
While recognizing the truth that match manipulation instances the world over take a number of time, the Council urged the GFA judicial our bodies to dedicate extra time and urgency to make sure that such instances are speedily adjudicated.
According to the Council, the transfer to add the GHc50,000 reward bundle is geared in the direction of eradicating any type of betting by members within the sport and in addition to punish people, gamers, or crew officers who meddle in betting as it’s prohibited by the varied competitors Regulations, Disciplinary Code and the Code of Ethics.
The Association needs to remind all members of the varied rules on the subject material together with Article 46 (1&2) of the GFA Premier League which states as follows:
No participant of a League match or the League, together with however not restricted to gamers, membership officers, GFA officers, match officers, ball boys or golf equipment shall be concerned in any type of betting or lottery in relation to the League in any respect.
Any participant of the League who violates clause 1 above shall be banned for no less than one (1) yr and as well as, be liable to a high quality of no less than Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000).
As organizers of the Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League the Ghana Football Association takes accountability for the profitable group of the League. The GFA should additionally make sure that the competitors is clear, truthful, credible and free from any dent which will trigger disaffection for the product.
The GFA has charged the Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors to proceed their good work thus far assiduously to make sure that the sport is raided off individuals who violate the rules on this respect.
At the correct time, the varied works being achieved in relation to the subject material will likely be introduced to the soccer household and all stakeholders to take away any type of doubts and ambiguity from the general public.