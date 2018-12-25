Richard Ofori's Maritzburg United sack coach

Head coach of Richard Ofori's Maritzburg United, Fadlu Davids has been sacked following a string of worrying results, the club confirmed on Monday.
Davids, after the home loss to Baroka FC over the weekend, met with the club bosses on Sunday as the club is rooted at the bottom of the log with just 11 points from 14 matches.
Maritzburg United are yet to win at home this season in the league.
"We would like to thank Fadlu Davids for his contribution to the club and wish him success in future endeavors," the club said.
Maritzburg have registered one victory this season in the league.
