Sadio Mane wins Best African International at Ghana Football Awards 2022

Sadio Mane emerged winner of the ‘Best African International’ accolade at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.
The 30-year-old enjoyed a great campaign with his former club, Liverpool, during the 2021/22 season, which saw him end up with the FA Cup title.
Mane beats former teammate, Mohamed Salah, and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen to clinch the award. He becomes the latest player to win the award after Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy won it last year.
The Senegal international during the year under review led his country to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations triumph, beating Egypt in the final.
He also played a key role for the Teranga Lions, guiding them to a World Cup slot.