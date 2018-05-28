Schalke 04 eyes Raphael Dwamena

German club Schalke 04 are interested in signing Ghanaian and FC Zurich forward Raphael Dwamena according to reports.
According to Swiss newspaper Blicker, the Royal Blues have opened talks with the Ghana international for a possible move in the summer following his impressive performance for FC Zurich in the just ended Swiss Super League.
Schalke manager Domenico Tedesco is looking at beefing up his squad as the club will play in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Tedesco has identified Dwamena as an option to lead their lines next season.
Raphael Dwamena was close to joining English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion last season but the deal collapsed after a reported failed medical.
The former Red Bull Academy forward has played 32 league games and scoring nine goals.
Dwamena who joined Zurich from Austria Lustenau, last year, scored a combined 30 goals over the course of last season.