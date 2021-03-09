SONA2021: May your success be the beginning of a new era for Ghana football - Akufo-Addo to Champions Black Satellites

President Akufo-Addo is hoping the Black Satellites triumph in the just ended U-20 AFCON should be the beginning of good things to come for Ghana football.
The President said this when delivering his State of the Nation Address, SONA in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9.
Akufo-Addo, who had earlier congratulated the Black Satellites for winning the 2021 edition of the Total AFCON U-20 championship which is the nation's fourth trophy, said he is looking forward to hosting the champions at the Jubilee House.
"I look forward to receiving them this afternoon after I am done with you. Hopefully, this should be the beginning of a new era of success for Ghana Football, the President said.
The Black Satellites gifted the country a huge birthday gift by winning their 4th AFCON title in the just-ended tournament held in Mauritania.
The Satellites put up a spirited performance to beat the Hippos of Uganda by 2 goals to nil. The Hippos never really looked like they were contenders for the trophy in the final registering no shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
With this win, the Black Satellites have added one more trophy to their trophy cabinet with the others from 1993, 1999, and 2009.
In a Facebook post, on Sunday, March 7 Akufo-Addo hailed the Satellites for making the nation proud.
“Congratulations to the Black Satellites for winning Ghana’s 4th AFCON U-20 trophy. Thoroughly deserved victory, and they’ve made Mother Ghana proud. What a way to celebrate our 64th Independence Anniversary!! Kudos to the team and I look forward to receiving the playing, technical, and management teams to Jubilee House.”
Quite unfortunate that Ghana would not be going to the World Cup after FIFA cancelled the tournament in December 2020 due to Coronavirus.