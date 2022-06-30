Sports Ministry inaugurates six-member committee to raise funds for World Cup 2022

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has inaugurated a six-member committee tasked to raise funds for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Committee is chaired by Deputy Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobbie who will undertake a number of activities in order to raise funds required to complement government support for Ghana’s participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Inaugurating the Committee, the Minister noted that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing the needed finance and logistics for the international competitions due to budgetary constraints hence the formation of the committee.
He used the opportunity to extend his profound gratitude to corporate Ghana for responding positively to H.E the President's call at a breakfast meeting with corporate Ghana and Chief Executive Officers of institutions to solicit funds in support of the national teams last year to enable the national teams prepare feverishly for international competitions.
He mentioned that the Ministry has a number of activities and international engagements it has to undertake which heavily depend on logistics and finance such as the Women under 20 female World cup in Costa Rica, the World athletics championship in Oregon, USA, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, participation of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of nations qualifiers to Cote d'Ivoire and the hosting of 55 African countries for the 13th African Games in 2023 adding that the support has yielded positive results hence the qualification of the Black Stars to the 2022 World cup in Qatar and the qualification of the Black Princesses to the women under 20 World cup in Costa Rica.
Members of the six-member committee are,
Hon. Evans Opoku Bobbie (Deputy Sports Minister)
Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah (Dep. Minister of Finance),
Hon. George Mireku Duker (Dep. Minister of Lands & Natural Resources),
Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer (Dep. Minister of Energy),
Mr. Akwasi Agyemamg (CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority & Rep of GFA),
The Ministry’s Chief Accountant, Mrs Irene Sakyi (Secretary to the Committee) are also members of the committee.